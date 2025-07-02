AEW Dynamite 300 Preview: July 2, 2025

All Elite Wrestling celebrates a historic milestone tonight as the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite airs live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on TBS and Max. AEW has loaded this landmark episode with marquee matches and special attractions, making it a can’t-miss show for wrestling fans.

The show has a “Heroes vs. Villains” theme with team matches presented by the new Superman movie. Cast members from the ‘Superman’ film will appear on Dynamite, including David Corenswet (Superman) and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) who were photographed with MJF and Kenny Omega. Rachel Brosnahan was also photographed alongside AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.

Confirmed Matches

1. Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada (Non-Title)

Following their series of face-offs in recent weeks, Kota Ibushi will go one-on-one with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the first time since the G1 Climax final in 2021 where Ibushi infamously injured his shoulder. This is a dream match between two NJPW legends.

2. TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné has her 1000th career match tonight when she defends the gold against Mina Shirakawa. The challenger asked her close friend “Timeless” Toni Storm to let her do this on her own.

3. Four-Way Match for #2 Entry in Casino Gauntlet at All In: MJF vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox vs. Brody King

This match determines who gets the number two spot in the men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In. MJF and Anthony Bowens are set to cross paths on the 300th episode, with MJF telling Bowens that he’s in trouble.

4. Heroes vs. Villains Trios Match: The Young Bucks & Konosuke Takeshita vs. ROH World Champion Bandido & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson team with Konosuke Takeshita to face ROH World Champion Bandido and the Paragon duo of Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

5. Heroes vs. Villains Tag Match: Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Beast Mortos & Dralistico

This is another match under the Superman movie tie-in theme.

This looks to be a stacked card worthy of the 300th episode milestone.