AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025 Preview

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Dynamite: Beach Break – broadcasting live at 8/7c on TBS and Max from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

TONIGHT!



It's time for #AEWDynamite Beach Break from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago!



Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/duaizmryY9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2025

The penultimate edition of Dynamite before AEW Double or Nothing 2025 features:

AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

The main event sees Jon Moxley defend the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage. After weeks of escalating violence-including the Death Riders’ attack on HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata-Joe is out for revenge and championship gold. Moxley, coming off a string of brutal title defenses, faces one of his toughest challenges yet.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

“The Rainmaker” Okada puts his status as Continental Champion on the line in an eliminator match against the high-flying Kevin Knight. A win for Knight would earn him a future title shot, but Okada looks to continue his dominant run atop AEW.

Trios Grudge Match: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet & The Young Bucks

This star-studded trios match features Swerve and his allies seeking payback after last week’s sneak attack by The Elite. Expect high-flying action and plenty of animosity as these six competitors collide.

AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator 4-Way: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay

“Timeless” Toni Storm faces three challengers in a high-stakes four-way eliminator. Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay all look to earn a future shot at the Women’s World Title, while Storm aims to prove she’s the division’s top star.

Plus, we’ll see live appearances from Will Ospreay and “Hangman” Adam Page ahead of their Owen Hart Cup final at Double or Nothing, and an exclusive sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter ahead of her Owen Hart Cup final against Mercdedes Moné.