AEW Dynamite May Feature A Surprise Return

AEW Dynamite’s Blood & Guts special could come with more than just brutality in the cage—it might feature a surprise return that fans never saw coming.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez dropped an tease about a possible comeback. While he quickly shot down speculation about two of AEW’s most discussed absentees, the door is open for speculation. “I just wanna say something really quick. I don’t think it’s Chris Jericho, but there’s a chance we might see a surprise return on AEW Dynamite. I heard something over the weekend that it’s possible. So, we’ll see. And no — it’s not Britt Baker.”

Chris Jericho has been off AEW television since April, and Britt Baker hasn’t appeared since November 2024. Fans hoping to see either of them at Blood & Guts may want to temper expectations. Here is the announced card for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

Mercedes Moné, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron in a Women’s Blood & Guts Match

Hangman Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Mark Briscoe in a Men’s Blood & Guts Match

While Alvarez ruled out Jericho and Baker, several other AEW stars remain on the sidelines. MJF has not been seen since his contract storyline played out, while Adam Cole continues to recover from his injury.