Preview for Tonight’s 3-Hour AEW Dynamite & Collision Special from Boston

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be a special ‘Dynamite+Collision’ three-hour event live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, serving as the go-home show for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.
Confirmed Matches and Segments
- Kenny Omega Returns: Kenny Omega makes his highly anticipated return to AEW television. He’s expected to address the ongoing feud with the Don Callis Family after their latest attack on his allies.
- Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata: Hangman Page faces Shibata in singles action with just days left before he challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at Full Gear. Page looks to gain momentum despite injuries from recent attacks.
- Casino Gauntlet Entrance Position Matches: These matches determine key entry positions for the Casino Gauntlet match set for Full Gear, with high stakes for both bouts.
- Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet (winner enters at #1)
- Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin (winner enters at #2)
- Double Jeopardy Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mascara Dorada: If Okada wins, Don Callis Family earn a shot at the SkyTeam’s CMLL Trios Titles. If Dorada wins, he gets a shot at Okada’s AEW United Title, raising the drama heading into Full Gear weekend.
- ROH Women’s TV Title Unification: Mercedes Moné vs. Red Velvet: Hometown star Mercedes “13 Belts” Moné puts her interim ROH Women’s World TV Title on the line against Red Velvet, with the winner leaving as the Undisputed Champion. Moné is also set for a major match at Full Gear.
- AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals
- Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Riho & Alex Windsor
- Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir