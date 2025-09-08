AEW Dynamite Preview:

AEW Dynamite returns this Wednesday night (September 10) from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. AEW wraps up its residency at the storied venue with plenty to look forward to.

AEW World Champion Hangman Page collides with Josh Alexander in a heated non-title grudge match, while the women’s division takes center stage with a no-holds-barred Philly Street Fight between Toni Storm and Skye Blue. Plus, Shelton Benjamin faces Ricochet in their first singles clash in six years, and Mercedes Moné teams up with Emi Sakura to take on Riho and Alex Windsor in tag action that could shift the TBS title picture.

AEW Dynamite Announced Matches and Segments:

Hangman Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander – Non-title Grudge Match

After Page handed Alexander a hard loss in his AEW debut, the challenger is out for redemption. Can the World Champion hold his ground, or will Alexander get the last laugh?

– Non-title Grudge Match After Page handed Alexander a hard loss in his AEW debut, the challenger is out for redemption. Can the World Champion hold his ground, or will Alexander get the last laugh? Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue – Philly Street Fight

Expect chaos as these fierce rivals compete under street fight rules—with Philadelphia’s hardcore wrestling legacy looming large.

– Philly Street Fight Expect chaos as these fierce rivals compete under street fight rules—with Philadelphia’s hardcore wrestling legacy looming large. Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

Six years since their last singles meeting, two of wrestling’s most athletic competitors look to settle the score and gain momentum ahead of All Out.

Six years since their last singles meeting, two of wrestling’s most athletic competitors look to settle the score and gain momentum ahead of All Out. Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor

With the TBS title scene at a boiling point, Moné enlists Emi Sakura to help take on Riho (making her return) and Windsor, both seeking vengeance after recent attacks.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest AEW news on the road to All Out 2025 next weekend on Saturday, September 20.