AEW Signs Five-Year Deal For Events In Australia (Report)

AEW will be returning to Australia in 2026 to host a pair of events in their second trip to the Australiasian country. Now, fans can expect much more of AEW down under as the company has reportedly signed a five-year deal with TEGSport.

This deal was first reported by Wrestle Radio Australia. According to the report, it is believed that there will be three more years of the deal after AEW debuted in Australia in 2025 and will host its second year in 2026. Lachlan Albert reports:

“I was told how exciting it is from TEGSport’s perspective that they’ve got this five-year deal with AEW, so AEW will continue to return to Australia over that five-year period. Presumably speaking about last year being the first year of the deal, 2026 being the second year, presumably three more years into the future of a deal between TEGSport and AEW to bring AEW to Australia.”

This deal further demonstrates AEW’s growing influence outside of the United States. Since launching in 2019, the company has hosted events in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom. AEW will return to the UK’s Wembley Stadium for All In: London 2026, and will return to Manchester, England this December for an AEW Dynamite taping.

Details remain scarce about AEW’s reported deal with TEGSport, but the implications of the partnership are huge. Stay tuned for the latest from AEW and it’s plans around the world.