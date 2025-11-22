AEW Full Gear 2025 Preview: How to Watch, Match Card, Videos

AEW Full Gear 2025 takes place tonight, Saturday, November 22, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and a pre-show (“Saturday Tailgate Brawl”) beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

Full Gear airs live from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and is available to watch in the U.S. on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, and Fubo; international viewers can stream via Triller.

Main card : 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo (U.S.) and Triller (International)

: 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, Fubo (U.S.) and Triller (International) Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max

Full Final Match Card

The following matches are signed for tonight’s big event:

AEW Men’s World Championship (Steel Cage) : Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

: Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné AEW World Tag Team Championships: Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. FTR

Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) (c) vs. FTR TNT Championship – No Disqualification: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses) No Holds Barred: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly $1 Million Trios Match: Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander Casino Gauntlet for the inaugural AEW National Championship

for the inaugural AEW National Championship Four-Way Tag : Babes of Wrath vs. Sisters of Sin vs. Timeless Love Bombs vs. Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne

: Babes of Wrath vs. Sisters of Sin vs. Timeless Love Bombs vs. Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne Darby Allin vs. Pac

Tailgate Brawl Kickoff Show

The “Saturday Tailgate Brawl” pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2025 has four advertised matches.

CMLL World Trios Championship: El Sky Team (Místico, Máscara Dorada, Neón) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Hechicero).

Tag Team Match: RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) vs. “Big Boom!” A.J. & QT Marshall.

$200,000 Four-Way Tag Team Match: The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd).

Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry).

The Tailgate Brawl airs live at 7 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max as the lead-in to the Full Gear main card.