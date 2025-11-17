AEW Returns to Hammerstein Ballroom for Holiday Weekend Tapings

AEW has announced its return to the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center in New York City for a special two-night “Holiday Celebration” this December. The weekend festivities will feature back-to-back shows at the legendary venue:

Dynamite on 34th Street : Saturday, December 20

Christmas Collision: Sunday, December 21

The Hammerstein Ballroom, one of professional wrestling’s most storied venues, will host AEW for a rare weekend double-header during the holiday season. The Manhattan Center location has hosted countless memorable wrestling moments over the decades, making it a fitting choice for AEW’s holiday programming.

This marks a significant return for AEW to the New York market with special themed episodes. The “Christmas Collision” branding suggests holiday-themed matches and segments for the Sunday show, while Dynamite’s “on 34th Street” subtitle plays on the venue’s iconic location.

Tickets go on sale with early access premium seating beginning tomorrow at Ticketmaster, followed by general public sales on November 24. The back-to-back scheduling allows fans to attend both nights of action at one of wrestling’s most revered venues during the holiday season.