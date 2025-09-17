AEW’s Hook Spotted With Ava Dash at NYFW

AEW’s Hook recently got wrestling fans buzzing outside after a sighting with model Ava Dash. On Instagram, the Alexander Wang New York account shared photos of models arriving at the Matriarch Spring 2026 runway show. Among them was Dash, seen alongside the former FTW Champion.

The Matriarch Spring 2026 runway show took place on September 12, 2025, at 9:30 pm EST at The Wang Contemporary in New York City, as part of New York Fashion Week.

Who is Ava Dash?

Dash is a model and the daughter of hip-hop mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy. Born on December 7, 1999, she is seven months younger than Hook. She gained attention through Next Gen NYC, where she opened up about her relationship with her father while navigating life in New York’s spotlight.

Dash and Hook appeared to go public with their relationship in 2024. On social media, Dash shared a video describing them as a “combo,” calling herself the “tequila gf” to Hook’s “stoner bf.”

HOOK enjoying his time at home after Jericho burned his face with a fireball. ? pic.twitter.com/fTCRMbvnRV — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) August 1, 2024

Hook, meanwhile, recently returned to AEW programming after weeks of vignettes building his comeback. Along with his return, he signed a new contract with the company, ensuring his future with the promotion.

Outside wrestling, Hook has begun exploring acting, appearing in the short film MONEY TALK$. With his AEW career back in motion and his relationship with Dash drawing attention, the 25-year-old continues to make waves in and out of the ring.