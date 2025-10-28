AEW Launches New “This Is Sportscenter” Style Commercial Campaign

AEW has officially shifted its branding message, moving away from its long-standing “Where the best wrestle” tagline. The company has debuted a brand new television commercial that introduces a new slogan for the promotion: “Where Wrestlers Work.”

The new commercial, which has been compared to the iconic “This is Sportscenter” ads from ESPN, features a fresh, comedic tone. The spot includes AEW stars Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, and Thekla, highlighting their personalities outside the ring.

The new “Where Wrestlers Work” tagline ends the commercial in large, block letters, signaling a new marketing direction for the company. The slogan is seen as both a continuation of its identity as an in-ring focused product and a “slight shot” at its competitor, WWE, implying that AEW is the place for serious, professional wrestlers.

The company’s original “Where the best wrestle” tagline was a foundational part of its identity, built on the reputations of its original stars like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and “Hangman” Adam Page, as well as their women’s division. Today, AEW’s roster remains an “embarrassment of riches” with top-tier international talent like Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland. The women’s division has also expanded significantly with the addition of major stars like Mercedes Mone, “Timeless” Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter.

AEW is currently building toward its next pay-per-view event, Full Gear, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 22, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. As of now, only one match has been officially announced for the card: an AEW Women’s World Championship bout between the champion, Kris Statlander, and the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. This match was set up after Mone issued a challenge at WrestleDream, which Statlander accepted on a subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite after attacking “The CEO” during her “12 Belts Celebration.”