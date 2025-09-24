AEW Officially Introduces Women’s World Tag Team Championships

After years of fan speculation and demand, All Elite Wrestling is officially expanding its women’s division with the introduction of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships.

The historic announcement was made by AEW President Tony Khan during the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. The creation of these new championships is a significant move for the company, providing a new goal for its deep roster of female talent.

The announcement came in an on-screen video segment from Tony Khan. He declared that after years of building the division, it was finally time to introduce the new championships. He also confirmed that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, with further details on the teams and the tournament structure to be announced soon.

Immediately following Khan’s video, the broadcast cut to Renee Paquette live in the arena, who was standing beside a podium. Paquette then unveiled the brand-new championship belts for the first time to the live Philadelphia crowd. The introduction of the championships has been a frequent topic of conversation in recent months, with many AEW stars, including Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, publicly stating their desire to compete for tag team gold.