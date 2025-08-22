AEW Returning to Australia In 2026

AEW will be heading down under once again in 2026, it has been confirmed. TEG Sport, a premier sporting outlet in Australia, shared the following statement.

All Elite Wrestling returns in 2026… and it’s going to be EPIC.

The energy. The chaos. The spectacle. It all goes down right here. Don’t miss your shot, join the waitlist NOW to score access to the presale very soon and lock in your place when history is made Down Under. AEW. Australia 2026. Be ready.

AEW’s Australia debut came in February 2025 with the Grand Slam event. Though initially planned for Suncorp Stadium, the show instead took place at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, AUS. The event drew 13,000 fans.

The show was headlined by ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm defeating Mariah May (now Blake Monroe) to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship, a title she holds to this day. With Storm still riding high, fans can expect AEW’s 2026 show down under to prove ‘Timeless’ once more.

