AEW Homecoming 2025: Title Tuesday & Collision Return to Daily’s Place in October

All Elite Wrestling is coming home to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL for two nights: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday on Tuesday, October 7, followed by a special Wednesday Collision on October 8. Start time is TBA.

Title Tuesday is AEW’s annual schedule shift from Wednesday to Tuesday to accommodate TBS’s MLB postseason coverage, a tradition since 2022 that also puts Dynamite head-to-head with WWE NXT for the night.

Featured talent promoted for the Jacksonville events includes top AEW stars such as Hangman Adam Page, Toni Storm, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher, and Willow Nightingale, as seen on AEW’s event graphic for this run.

Expect AEW to spotlight marquee names like Page, Storm, and Moxley on the October 7 card. With NXT competition anticipated the same night, we’ve got our next head-to-head programming battle between the rival promotions.

How to get Tickets

Early Access Premium Seating: August 12

Presales Begin: August 14

General On-Sale: August 18

For early presale access, fans can register as AEW Insiders via the official AEW site.

Event details