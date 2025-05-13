AEW Partners with idrinq, Bringing Sponsored Logo to Wrestling Ring

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has partnered with idrinq, naming the beverage brand as the promotion’s Official Productivity Drink. The agreement will introduce sponsored logo placement inside AEW rings, similar to the approach previously adopted by WWE.

The partnership will feature idrinq’s branding prominently across AEW’s weekly programming on TBS, TNT, and Max streaming platform, as well as during major pay-per-view events. The deal includes “premiere logo placement” both in the ring and during broadcasts, with AEW talent set to participate in promotional activities.

Idrinq markets itself as a stimulant-free alternative to traditional energy drinks, backed by over 50 international patents. The company promotes a “Taste the Science” philosophy with a formula designed to enhance mental alertness, focus, and energy levels without caffeine or the associated crashes.

“AEW fans bring the energy, and now they have the perfect drink to match—without the crash,” said idrinq CEO Norbert Vergez in the official announcement. “Whether you’re gearing up for a big match, a workout, or just tackling your day, idrinq helps you stay sharp, focused, and in the zone—naturally.”

This partnership represents another step in the evolution of wrestling ring sponsorships, a practice that has become increasingly common in major wrestling promotions.????????????????