Ex-AEW Star’s Domestic Battery Case Dismissed, No Charges Filed

Charges will not be filed against former AEW star Bear Boulder, who was arrested in January 2025 following claims of domestic battery by strangulation. PW Insider now reports that the case against Bounder, real name Thomas Wansaw, has been closed and now charges will be fired.

A filing from Katrina Teressa Mosciski, Assistant State Attorney for The Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida, reads:

“COMES NOW the State of Florida, by and through the undersigned Assistant State Attorney and states that: 1. From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution. 2. This action is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond if any has been posted responsive to the above charge(s). If in custody, defendant should be released. PROVIDED THERE ARE NO OTHER CHARGES OR HOLDS AGAINST HIM.”

The vistim had filed a statement on January 15, asking the State Attorney’s office to not prosecute Wansaw and requested for the charges to be dismissed. That document was added to the court records on February 28.

Bear Boulder had been a part of the Iron Savages tag team alongside Bear Bronson until his termination earlier this year. Bronson has not appeared for AEW or Ring of Honor since the reported incident. His only match since the situation came in March as part of an event for Beyond Wrestling.

TheHotline.org: The National Domestic Violence Hotline