Bear Bronson Speaks Out: ‘Forgotten and Ignored’ After Tag Partner’s Arrest

Former AEW star Bear Boulder was arrested in January 2025 following claims of domestic battery by strangulation and the promotion terminated his contract. This brought an end to his tag-team with Bear Bronson who recently addressed how this situation has affected his career.

On X, Bronson shared that it feels like he’s being forced to pay for the actions of another man and admitted to feeling “forgotten and ignored.” Despite this, Bronson is determined to do the best he can and appreciates the support from his family, fans, and others.

Trying my best.



I’m forgotten & ignored, just being honest. Almost feels like I’m paying for someone else’s crimes.



But whatever, I’m doing everything I can. My wife, family, fans, wrestlers & many others have been there for me lifting me up & pushing me to succeed on my own. https://t.co/t2068m9UwO — Bear Bronson (@bearbronsonBC) April 14, 2025

Bronson’s openness about his situation sparked a lot of comments with many saying they’re rooting for Bronson and believe his ‘time’ will come. When one fan suggested that Bronson find a new tag team partner though, Bronson rejected the idea with a simple but poignant “No.”

Bronson has competed just six times since Boulder’s arrest, according to date provided by Profight. As for Boulder, who saw the case against him dismissed in March, he has not wrestled since the January 2025 arrest, raising questions about his future in the wrestling industry.

As for Bronson, he’s clearly feeling that a situation that has nothing to do with him has greatly affected his career in the ring. It remains to be seen where his journey in wrestling will go next as the situation with his former tag team partner continues to loom over him.

