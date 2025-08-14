AEW Star Has Re-Signed With The Company

Following a new teaser vignette that aired on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, an update has been provided on the contract status of the “Cold Hearted Handsome Devil,” HOOK. A new report from Fightful Select has confirmed that the second-generation star re-signed a new long-term, multi-year deal with the company in 2024.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, HOOK is “firmly under contract” with All Elite Wrestling and has “years remaining” on his current deal. The new contract was reportedly signed at some point last year.

The report also clarifies a previous story about HOOK retaining a new agent. “We’re told by sources familiar with the situation that by the time it had been reported that Hook had retained Barry Bloom’s group to represent him, that he had already re-signed with AEW and was locked up for years,” the report states.

The news of his long-term signing comes as HOOK has been on an extended hiatus from AEW television. He has been out of action with a concussion since his last match in April. The teaser vignette that aired on last night’s Dynamite was the first sign of his impending return.

The multi-time FTW Champion has been a popular star since his debut, and his return will be a major boost to the AEW roster.