AEW Tag Team Was Put Together After Backstage Moment

AEW CEO Tony Khan formed a new tag team after seeing their unique handshake backstage. The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido), have been champions since August when they won the titles at All In Texas.

The duo was formed shortly before that event after King’s partner in the Hounds of Hell, Buddy Matthews, suffered an injury. Brodido have now revealed that the entire reason Tony Khan put them together was because he saw them do a “gunfinger handshake” backstage, which the two had been doing as friends for many years.

In an interview on AEW Close Up, Brody King was asked if Tony Khan knew that he and Bandido were already good friends. “I don’t think so. Because when we started doing the handshake he was mindblown by the handshake.”

Bandido added that the handshake was the specific moment their team was born. “I think that was the beginning of Brodido, the handshake. When we go to the ring, Tony saw us do the handshake before we got to the entrance.”

Since winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship in August, Brodido has become a staple of the tag team division. Their next major challenge has been set. Brodido will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22.