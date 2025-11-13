AEW Files Trademarks for 4 New Brands Including “Tidal Wave” and “Blitz”

All Elite Wrestling has filed to trademark four new brand names that could signal upcoming programming expansion or special events. The trademarks, filed on November 12, include:

AEW Tidal Wave

AEW Blitz

AEW Firestorm

AEW Fire.

The filing of these action-oriented names suggests AEW may be developing new content properties as the company continues to expand its programming slate. The elemental and high-energy theme across all four trademarks — with “Tidal Wave,” “Firestorm,” and “Fire” representing natural forces, while “Blitz” evokes rapid action — indicates these could be related properties or part of a coordinated brand strategy.

While AEW has not officially announced the purpose of these trademarks, the timing is notable as the promotion continues to grow its presence across multiple platforms. The company currently produces Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision for television, along with Ring of Honor programming on their HonorClub streaming service.

Trademark filings often precede official announcements by several months, as companies secure intellectual property before launching new initiatives. These could represent anything from new weekly shows to special event series, tournament brands, or digital content initiatives.

Wrestling fans will be watching closely for any hints about how AEW plans to utilize these new brands in their expanding content ecosystem.