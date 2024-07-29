AEW Receiving Over $1.2 Million In Tax Credit From State of Ohio

All Elite Wrestling has received a substantial tax credit from the state of Ohio, in a move that could see AEW establish itself in the Buckeye State. This week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced over $35 million in state tax credits for film, television, and Broadway projects. Of the 17 entities that will benefit, AEW is the only wrestling promotion listed and will receive $1.275 million in tax credit. In a statement, Governor DeWine shared his excitement for what’s to come.

“Ohio is an ideal location for entertainment production; we offer big city backdrops, small town appeal, and everything in between. We’re happy to welcome these productions – and the economic impact they’ll bring – to Ohio.”

This news for AEW comes at an interesting time given that WWE are mere days away from hosting its annual SummerSlam event in Cleveland. Shortly before WWE announced that the Biggest Party of the Summer was coming to the city, the promotion received $1.68 million in tax credits to WWE through the state’s Motion Picture Tax Credit program.

AEW and Ohio

All Elite Wrestling first arrived in Cleveland, Ohio for its 17th episode of Dynamite that took place in January 2020. The company returned in September 2023 to host its 13th episode of Collision. Several names from AEW call Ohio home include former World Champion Jon Moxley, former TNT Champion Wardlow, and the unfortunately injured Shane Taylor.

AEW has brought a mainstream alternative to WWE across the United States and beyond and Ohio could be the home of a future AEW event soon judging by this tax credit incentive. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on AEW and where its future events will take place.