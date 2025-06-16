AEW’s Trent Beretta Marries Longtime Partner Marlee

Trent Beretta has been making waves in and out of the ring, and now the AEW star has reached a huge accomplishment in his personal life. Recently, Trent officially tied the knot with his longtime partner, Marlee.

The news was shared by none other than Trent’s mother, Sue, who posted a heartfelt video on Instagram. In the clip, she announced the happy occasion, writing, “My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!”

The video captured the joyful moment as Trent and Marlee were introduced as a married couple, beaming with happiness as they walked down the aisle to loud cheers from their friends and family. The pair are the latest wrestling couple to take major steps in their lives. Fellow AEW star Will Ospreay recently got engaged to Alex Windsor while former WWE World Champion Raj Dhesi is closing in on his marriage to partner Priya.

