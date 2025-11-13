Update On Injuries After First Women’s Blood & Guts Match

The first-ever AEW Women’s Blood & Guts match is in the history books, and the women involved in the match did not leave the bout unscathed. The match ended with a surrender finish as Toni Storm gave up for her team to save Mina Shirakawa from a figure-four leg-lock.

Fightful Select reports that Jamie Hayter “got a little banged up” during the Women’s Blood & Guts opener and may have chipped some teeth. Despite this, Hayter was “a badass as you’d expect,” given how physical the match turned out to be.

Skye Blue faced considerable blood loss during the Women’s Blood and Guts Match. Despite this, Fightful Select said that Blue was okay after the contest.

"There is only two things we are good at! And either way, you're ****ed!"



EXCLUSIVE: After what @MarinaShafir, @MeganBayne and Triangle of Madness did to @MinaShirakawa at the end of the Women's Blood and Guts Match, "Timeless" Toni Storm is NOT mincing words! pic.twitter.com/0hQR3WHKAT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2025

The first-ever Women’s Blood and Guts match is a huge step for the women of AEW in their battle for equality with their male counterparts. Later this year, AEW will crown its first Women’s Tag Team Champions, over six years after the first Men’s Tag Team Champions were decided. AEW Men’s World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page recently spoke about the balance of sex in AEW and why he prefers to be referred to as the Men’s World Champion.

Once again, the women of AEW proved their worth in the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on all involved.