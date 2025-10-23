Returning Star And More Included In AEW Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

AEW has revealed the tournament brackets for crowing of Inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions, with a couple of interesting names in the mix.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured the return of Athena, who confronted Mercedes Mone in a backstage segment. The ROH Women’s Champion had been off TV since the Death Before Dishonor PPV in August.

Mercedes was still reeling from her 12 belts celebration being ruined earlier by Kris Statlander, who also accepted Mone’s challenge for a Full Gear match.

Athena proposed an alliance with the TBS Champion so the two of them can go after the Women’s Tag titles. The allure of another belt was too much for Último Moné, and she accepted the proposal.

The company later revealed the full brackets for the tournament, which will see the newly formed team of Mone and Athena going against Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron in a first-round matchup.

Other first-round matches include Queen Aminata & Jamie Hayter vs. Sisters of Sin, Alex Windsor & Riho vs. Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa, and Top Gods vs. TayJay.

The tournament will officially kick off at next week’s episode of the Wednesday night show. While additional dates have not been confirmed for it, it’s likely that the finals will take place at the Full Gear PPV on November 22.