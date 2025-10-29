World Title Match And More Confirmed For AEW Full Gear 2025

AEW has added two new championship matches to Full Gear.

The October 29 episode of Dynamite featured a #1 contender fatal four way tag match to determine the challengers for the tag team titles at the PPV.

The Young Bucks, FTR, Jurassic Express, and JetSpeed competed in this bout. The ending of the fight saw Kevin Knight delivering a big UFO splash on Nick Jackson. Before he could get the pin, however, FTR swooped in and delivered a Shatter Machine on Knight for the win.

A similar fatal four-way took place later in the show to determine the challenger for Hangman Page’s AEW World title. Samoa Joe, HOOK, Bobby Lashley, and Ricochet were the participants of this bout.

The ending saw Lashley chasing Ricochet up the ramp, allowing Joe to lock HOOK in the Coquina Clutch for the victory. Though Samoa Joe couldn’t celebrate for long as Adam Page, disguised as Tony Schiavone attacked him after the bout.

AEW Full Gear Updated Match Card

AEW Full Gear this year will be taking place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 22, 2025. You can check out the updated card for the show below: