AEW WrestleDream 2025 Preview: Matches, How to Watch

AEW WrestleDream 2025 airs live this Saturday, October 18, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. This third-annual pay-per-view pays tribute to Antonio Inoki, NJPW founder, and brings together AEW’s biggest stars for an action-packed night.

High Stakes, Major Matches

This year’s WrestleDream is stacked with must-see title bouts and heated rivalries. “Hangman” Adam Page puts his AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe in a high drama main event. In a grudge-filled “I Quit” match, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin look to settle a dangerous score. For the Women’s World Title, Kris Statlander defends against “Timeless” Toni Storm in a rematch of their All Out showdown. The tag team and TNT titles are also up for grabs, alongside grudge matches and big-money incentives.

Full Match Card

Match Stipulation/Championship “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Championship Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin I Quit match Kris Statlander (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm AEW Women’s World Championship Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe AEW TNT Championship Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. Okada & Takeshita AEW World Tag Team Championship Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks $500,000 Cash Tag Team Match Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla Singles Match The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate Tornado Trios Match

Match Previews

“Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

World title clash as Page tries for his fifth defense. Tensions boiled after Page’s show of sportsmanship was met with a sucker punch. Samoa Joe looks to expose what he calls “a pretender” in the champion.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin, “I Quit” Match

Their feud escalates with AEW’s second-ever “I Quit” bout. Darby’s fire and Moxley’s ruthlessness collide after months of wild attacks and epic stunts on both sides.

Kris Statlander (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

Statlander ended Storm’s 217-day reign at All Out. Both competitors have mutual respect, but neither will hold back as Statlander’s new era faces Storm’s relentless challenge.

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Experience meets youth—the agile Fletcher defends the TNT title against a crafty Briscoe fresh off a big win over MJF at All Out.

Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. Okada & Takeshita

Tag team gold is up for grabs as the hard-hitting Brodido duo face Okada and Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. A replay of their intense ROH encounters, with Bandido working through injury.

Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks

Luchasaurus and “Jungle” Jack Perry reunite against the Bucks, with a hefty cash prize on the line. The Bucks seek redemption after recent casino woes and championship setbacks.

Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

Personal animosity spills over as both seek to rebound from Women’s four-way disappointment and recent violent backstage brawls.

The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Tornado Trios rules—a tie-breaking bout after both sides exchanged pinfall wins in previous chaotic encounters.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Saturday, October 18, 2025, 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Venue: Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri.

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri. Platforms: PPV.com, HBO Max, Sling, YouTube, and Amazon Prime in the US. Internationally, available on TrillerTV and selected streaming partners.

Don’t Miss SEScoops Coverage

Stay tuned to SEScoops.com for wall-to-wall AEW WrestleDream 2025 coverage: live results, match recaps, exclusive backstage news, and post-event fallout all weekend long.