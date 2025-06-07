Alex Windsor Signs with AEW After Final Independent Match

Alex Windsor is officially on her way to All Elite Wrestling after revealing that she is All Elite.

At the June 6 Pro-Wrestling: EVE event, Windsor challenged Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship. While Syuri retained her title, the bigger moment came after the match when Windsor took the microphone and sharred that it would be her last match on the independents for a long time. Windsor then stunned fans as she confirmed that she has signed with AEW.

IT’S OFFICIAL!



ALEX WINDSOR IS ALL ELITE!! pic.twitter.com/6c6Bk4OaiO — GrappleTheory (@GrappleTheory) June 6, 2025

Windsor has been wrestling for 16 years, and has become a mainstay across the U.K. independent scene. Her career has also taken her to Japan, where she wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and she’s made appearances for NJPW. Windsor competed in AEW and Ring of Honor back in February and fans can expect to see more of her soon.

Now officially All Elite, Windsor is putting the independent circuit behind her as she prepares for the next chapter in AEW.