All In: Texas Match Reportedly Cancelled Due To Injury

An originally planned AEW All In: Texas match was seemingly cancelled due to the injury of a top star.

With the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone challenging Toni Storm for the Women’s World title, the PPV card currently only features two women’s matches.

Now, a new report from Fightful Select has revealed another women’s bout that was being planned for the show this weekend, but had to be postponed.

According to them, Jamie Hayter had been factored into the build for All In Texas originally, and her injury caused a domino effect on the original plans for the show.

The former Women’s Champion has not been seen on TV after being attacked by a debuting Thekla during the May 28 episode of Dynamite earlier this year.

This was done to write Hayter off TV after she suffered an injury in her Double or Nothing match against Mercedes Mone only days prior.

The officials originally hoped for the British star to be back on TV soon. Thekla’s debut was put together in a way that Jamie Hayter would have a storyline leading to the Texas PPV when she returned.

The plans had to be adjusted when Hayter ended up missing more time than expected. Though the company is still hopeful about picking this rivalry back up when she does return to TV.