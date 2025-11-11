Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Walks Out Of Crash Event

The professional drama surrounding Andrade El Idolo has continued, as the star reportedly walked out of a major Lucha Libre event on Friday. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Andrade, who was booked for The Crash’s XIV Aniversario show, left the event after fulfilling his meet-and-greet obligations. The reason for his abrupt departure was that he was “unhappy” with something at the show.

This incident is the latest in a bizarre chapter for the 36-year-old luchador. Andrade was unexpectedly fired from his WWE contract in September. He made a shocking return to All Elite Wrestling on October 1, attacking Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family, seemingly setting up a main event feud. However, the storyline was stopped immediately, as it was revealed that Andrade’s WWE release included a lengthy non-compete clause (reportedly one-year for a “with cause” termination) that prevents him from appearing on American television for a rival company.

Because the non-compete clause is understood to only apply within the United States, Andrade was booked by The Crash in Mexico, where he promptly won their main championship last month. This indicated he would be spending his time “south of the border” while waiting for his non-compete to expire. His decision to walk out of this weekend’s show now adds uncertainty to that plan.

Andrade’s first run with AEW, from 2021 to 2023, was also tumultuous, hampered by injuries and a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara that impacted his standing. Despite this, sources indicate Andrade parted ways with Tony Khan amicably, which is supported by his brief re-signing in October. It is “almost certainly” expected that Andrade will return to AEW programming as soon as he is legally permitted to do so.