Andrade El Idolo Returns To AEW

Less than three weeks after his release from WWE, Andrade El Idolo has made his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling. “El Idolo” appeared on the sixth anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, laying out a returning Kenny Omega and aligning himself with the Don Callis Family. The surprise return is adevelopment for AEW, as Andrade was one of the most talked-about free agents in the industry following his abrupt departure from WWE on September 13 for what was reported as a disciplinary issue.

The stunning moment occurred after the show’s opening six-man tag team match, which saw the in-ring return of Kenny Omega. Omega teamed with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Brodido (Brody King & Bandido), to defeat The Young Bucks and Don Callis Family member Josh Alexander.

After the match, as Omega was addressing the fans and celebrating the company’s anniversary, the arena lights went out. When they came back on, Andrade El Idolo was in the ring. He attacked Omega, laying him out before shaking hands with Don Callis at ringside, signaling his new allegiance.

Andrade’s previous AEW contract expired in December 2023. He made his return to WWE just a month later as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Now, after just over eight months back with WWE, he has once again jumped back to All Elite Wrestling, a move that is sure to have major repercussions for the entire roster.

