AEW Original Now Working Behind-The-Scenes

An AEW original is now working with the company in a behind-the-scenes capacity as well.

Former TH2 member Angelico has not been seen much on AEW programming in recent times. He remains with the company, however, making regular appearances for the ROH brand.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that wrestling for ROH is not the 38-year-old’s only role in the company, as he’s also been working as a coach and producer as of late.

It’s unknown when his backstage stint began, but the former Lucha Underground star has been working in this capacity throughout this year. He was credited with producing the recent Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose match on last week’s Collision.

The high-flying star who made his wrestling debut in 2007, has been with the company since year 1. He teamed with Jack Evans, as The Hybrid2, to make his debut for the company during AEW’s inaugural Double or Nothing PPV.

The duo later became part of the Hardy Family Office under Matt Hardy but they have not tagged with each other since 2021. Evans would leave the promotion in 2022 after his contract expired.

Angelico has been teaming with Serpentico in recent times. Serpentico has worked as a producer for the promotion for a long time and it’s possible that he’s helping his tag team partner learn the craft.