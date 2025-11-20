Contract of Longtime AEW Talent Expiring Soon (Report)

A key AEW figure might become a free agent in the coming times.

Fightful Select has provided an interesting update regarding one of the AEW originals, noting that the current contract of Anna Jay is set to expire sometime within the next few months.

While people within the promotion expect the officials to make the move to retain her if possible, there is no confirmation of a contract negotiation between the two parties at the moment.

It’s said that Jay has enjoyed her recent work with the company, but she is also open to exploring free agency options if it benefits her career.

Anna Jay’s AEW Career

Anna Jay had most recently been teaming with Tay Melo as part of the TayJay tag team. Their future remains uncertain, however, after losing in the first round of the Women’s Tag Team title tournament.

Having officially joined AEW back in April 2020, Jay has been a regular for the company. She has wrestled over 100 matches under the AEW and ROH banners in the last 5 years.

Her most memorable run is undoubtably being part of the Dark Order faction under the leadership of Brodie Lee. Anna was also a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society, though she has not won any titles in the company.