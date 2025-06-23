Athena vs Thunder Rosa for ROH Women’s Title Reportedly Planned for AEW All In: Texas

A highly anticipated championship match appears to be taking shape for AEW’s upcoming All In: Texas event, as Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer revealed that Athena is expected to defend her ROH Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer indicated that while the match hasn’t been officially announced, the direction has been clear for some time.

“That is the plan. I don’t know that it’s been announced, but it’s been pretty clear for a couple weeks” – Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Radio

Championship Implications

This potential matchup would mark a significant moment for both competitors. Athena has established herself as a dominant ROH Women’s Champion, bringing prestige and visibility to the title through her reign. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa would be looking to reclaim championship gold and add the ROH Women’s Title to her accomplished resume.

The match would also represent the continued integration of Ring of Honor championship matches into major AEW pay-per-view events, showcasing the importance Tony Khan places on elevating the ROH brand through high-profile platforms like the All In series.

All In: Texas Expectations

AEW All In: Texas is shaping up to be another marquee event for the company, following the success of previous All In shows. Adding a ROH Women’s Championship match featuring two of the most respected competitors in women’s wrestling would provide another compelling reason for fans to tune in.

Both Athena and Thunder Rosa bring strong fan followings and proven track records of delivering in high-stakes championship scenarios. Their potential clash would likely serve as a highlight of the event’s card.