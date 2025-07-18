Backstage News On Why AEW Ended The Young Bucks’ EVP Storyline

A new report has revealed the backstage reasoning behind the decision to end The Young Bucks’ long-running storyline as on-screen Executive Vice Presidents at this past weekend’s AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the high-stakes tag team match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay was specifically designed to conclude the authority figure angle for Matt and Nick Jackson. The report states the feeling was it had run its course so it was time to get them back to being a great wrestling tag team.

While the outcome saw the Bucks lose their EVP status, the report notes that another finish was “absolutely discussed and considered.” An alternate plan would have seen Strickland and Ospreay lose, banning them from challenging for the AEW World Championship for an entire year. However, the report adds that The Young Bucks themselves insisted on taking the loss. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, the brothers were shown struggling to adapt to life without their executive powers.

The victory has major implications for the winning team. Swerve Strickland is now free to challenge for the AEW World Championship at any time. However, his partner Will Ospreay will be unable to capitalize on the momentum, as it was also reported this week that Ospreay is taking an extended hiatus to recover from injuries that are believed to be worse than first anticipated.