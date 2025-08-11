Backstage Update On Jack Perry’s AEW Status

A new report has provided an update on the status of former TNT Champion Jack Perry, suggesting that he “could be on the way back” to All Elite Wrestling after a nine-month absence from television.

During a Fightful Select Answers Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Jack Perry’s status. Sapp noted that while he hasn’t heard anything definitive, there has been some discussion that the AEW original “could be on the way back” to the company.

This follows a report from WrestleVotes in July which stated that Perry had been backstage at recent AEW television tapings and was said to be in good spirits. It is believed that Perry has not been dealing with an injury and has simply been at home during his time away from the ring.

Perry has not appeared on AEW programming since he lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2024. His last official match was in January of this year, when he unsuccessfully challenged Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at the Wrestle Dynasty event.

As an “AEW original” who signed with the company in January 2019, Perry has had a decorated career. In addition to his reign as TNT Champion, he is also a former FTW Champion and a former AEW World Tag Team Champion with his previous partner, Luchasaurus.