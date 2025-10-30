Absolute Batman Hits One Winged Angel, Kenny Omega Reacts

DC Comics’ resident caped crusader Batman demonstrated his pro wrestling skills by hitting a One Winged Angel. In Absolute Batman Annual #1, the Dark Knight takes down a member of the Gotham City Police Department with the wrestling move. On X, Kenny Omega, the user of the One Winged Angel, was pleased to see his finisher make it to the page.

Absolute Batman, like all titles in the Absolute Universe, gives an alternate take to Batman. In this universe, Bruce Wayne is a blue-collar civil engineer, not the billionaire playboy seen in the mainstream continuity. Bruce’s mother is still alive in the ‘AU’ and rather than being his trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth is an MI6 operative sent to Gotham to track Batman.

This moment is just the latest example of the worlds of AEW and DC Comics colliding. In October 2025, it was shared that a two-issue series will see AEW wrestlers team with the Justice League in 2026. The two sides will unite to recover a “Big Galactic Belt” and prevent a cosmic catastrophe.

In 2024, several issues of DC Comics featured short stories giving the background behind some of the All-Elite roster. These stories were later re-released as a collected ‘AEW Origins’ book.

The ties between AEW and DC Comics remain stronger than ever, as DC will serve as the sponsor of AEW Full Gear 2025 on November 22. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from these two entertainment powerhouses.