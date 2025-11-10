Mercedes Mone, Beast Mortos
AEW

The Beast Mortos Helps Mercedes Mone Retain Title in Rome

by Thomas Lowson

Mercedes Mone is still the BestYa Women’s Champion after retaining the title against Queen Maya. The finish of the match saw Mone’s boyfriend The Beast Mortos spear Maya before The CEO made her opponent tap out to the Bank Statement.

Mercedes and Mortos confirmed their relationship earlier this year. Previously, Mone had been married to Sarath Ton, though the couple divorced in 2024.

Italy’s BestYa Women’s Championship is one of 12 titles Mone currently holds. On November 15, Mone will compete in House of Glory Wrestling for the APAC Women’s Championship and hopes to capture her 13th title. Mone is also part of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. The CEO has also set her sights on the AEW Women’s World Title once more.

Mone and Mortos have yet to work on AEW TV together, but given this appearance in Rome, fans shouldn’t count it out. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this wrestling power couple.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

