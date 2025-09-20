Beth Phoenix Debuts at AEW All Out Toronto, Gets Laid Out by FTR

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made her surprise AEW debut at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Toronto, marking her first professional wrestling appearance since WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The event proved to be both triumphant and devastating for the wrestling legend known as “The Glamazon.”

The Dramatic Debut

During the opening match between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage versus FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Beth Phoenix emerged to even the odds when FTR’s manager Stokeley Hathaway began interfering in the contest. Announced under her married name “Beth Copeland,” she made a dramatic entrance complete with ominous rock music and her first name flashing on the entrance screen.

Phoenix immediately neutralized Hathaway’s interference by taking him out and carrying him on her shoulders to the backstage area. This intervention proved crucial in allowing her husband Adam Copeland and his longtime partner Christian Cage to compete on equal terms against their opponents.

Victory and Celebration

With the playing field leveled, Copeland and Christian dominated the match’s closing moments. Despite FTR hitting Copeland with both a spike piledriver and their signature Shatter Machine maneuver, the veteran kicked out of both devastating moves. The match concluded when Copeland hit a surprise spear on Cash Wheeler to secure the victory for the hometown heroes.

Following the victory, Beth returned to the ring to celebrate with her husband and Christian, creating what was described as a touching “family reunion” moment in front of the enthusiastic Toronto crowd. The celebration included emotional embraces and handshakes between all three competitors, marking a special moment for the reunited tag team in their hometown.

The Brutal Attack

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Nick Wayne’s mother, known as “Mother Wayne,” wheeled her son Nick Wayne to the stage in a wheelchair, creating the perfect distraction. This allowed FTR, along with Kip Sabian, to launch a brutal post-match assault on the celebrating trio.

The attack was methodical and vicious. Copeland and Christian were handcuffed to the ring ropes, leaving them helpless as FTR turned their attention to Beth Phoenix. Despite Copeland telling his wife to flee and Beth attempting to defend herself by getting in several shots against her attackers, she was ultimately overwhelmed.

The assault culminated with FTR delivering their devastating spike piledriver finishing move to Beth Phoenix, leaving the WWE Hall of Famer laid out in the ring. This marked a shocking conclusion to what had started as a triumphant debut for the wrestling legend.

Historical Significance

This appearance represents Beth Phoenix’s first involvement in professional wrestling since her mixed tag team victory alongside Adam Copeland (then known as Edge) over Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber in February 2023. Phoenix became a free agent after her WWE contract expired in 2024, making this AEW debut possible.

The match itself was historically significant as it marked the first time Adam Copeland and Christian Cage had competed as a tag team in Toronto since 2001. Their victory, aided by Beth Phoenix’s crucial intervention, represents another chapter in their legendary partnership that has spanned multiple decades and promotions.

The events at All Out 2025 clearly indicate that the rivalry between Copeland, Christian, and FTR is far from over, with Beth Phoenix now directly involved in the ongoing storyline. Her brutal attack at the hands of FTR sets up potential future confrontations and adds a personal element to an already intense feud.