Big Boom AJ Reveals Target Date For AEW In-Ring Return

Costco Guy AJ Befumo, also known as Big Boom AJ, is gearing up for an in-ring return with AEW after making his promotional debut a few months ago. Befumo’s first AEW bout, a showdown with QT Marshall, took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The match featured dramatic outside interference from Paul Wight and Aron Solo, with Solo distracting QT Marshall and subsequently getting laid out. As the referee’s attention was diverted, Big Justice (Eric Befumo) delivered a spear to QT, setting the stage for AJ to secure the victory with a powerbomb.

Befumo and his son Big Justice, who wrestled alongside him, recently spoke to Cultaholic about plans for their next AEW appearance. According to the duo, AJ’s next match is tentatively scheduled for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March.

“He’s going to wrestle in March,” Big Justice told Cultaholic. “We’re looking at—talking to the AEW team—it looks like I’ll be at Revolution in March,” Befumo confirmed. “That’s what we’re gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that, but that’s the plan.”

AEW Revolution is set to take place at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 9.

Before achieving social media fame, AJ Befumo worked on the independent wrestling scene. He and his son gained widespread recognition as the “Costco Guys” on platforms like TikTok, where they documented their visits to the wholesale retailer and rated products from its food court. Their unique blend of humor and relatability helped the father-and-son duo transition from influencers to professional wrestlers in AEW.