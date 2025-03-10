Big Boom AJ Confirms Family AEW Contract Status After Revolution 2025

Big Boom AJ has confirmed his AEW contract status after the Revolution 2025 PPV.

The social media star took part in the post-Revolution media scrum after picking up another victory tonight. He was asked about potentially getting deeper into wrestling and signing a contract with Tony Khan’s promotion after the latest PPV.

Answering the question, AJ revealed that he is actually already signed to the company, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler. He claimed all of them are going to be ‘here for a while’:

“How much deeper does everybody want me to get? I thought I was deep. [Laughs]. Yes, I am officially with AEW right now. I’m undefeated. I am under contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler. We are going to be here for a while. I know there are some names on the AEW roster that I might be gunning for. Some guys out there who don’t quite believe in what I believe in; the happiness, the positivity, the boom. You never know how deep this thing is going to go,”

Big Boom AJ competed in a six men tag team match at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour. He teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to defeat MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) and Johnny TV. Both Big Justice and The Rizzler were part of the action as well.

Other big winners from the show include Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately for Strickland however, the victory didn't come without some damage and he revealed that he is dealing with an injury after the show.