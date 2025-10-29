Bobby Fish on Infamous CM Punk GTS Kick Out From Big 2021 AEW Match

Bobby Fish and CM Punk shared a bit of an infamous moment with one another during their AEW match from years ago with the former giving his side of the story regarding that situation. Fish posted a video addressing the matchup he had with the controversial figure as CM Punk stepped into the ring against Bobby Fish for the October 27, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The moment being referenced here came during the finishing sequence as Punk hit his GTS with Fish looking like he kicked out right at three or something representing a millisecond or two after the three-count was authored by the referee.

It became a moment that many still discuss on and off to this day with Fish just dropping a video on his YouTube channel pulling back the curtain a bit on that. First though, Fish touched on when he broke into the industry and how he saw CM Punk as a decent wrestler, a marginal athlete, but then also criticizing Punk’s UFC run where he felt like the former AEW Champion dropped the ball and represented pro wrestling poorly during his MMA efforts.

Bobby Fish on CM Punk miscommunication: “There was not a lot of time to think”

Touching on the situation with Punk on Dynamite in 2021, Fish received a lot of flak from many online who felt like he was going into business for himself or trying to shoehorn in something that would make him look good in that matchup. Addressing what happened in that situation from his perspective, Fish mentioned that Phil Brooks gave him an ‘iggy,’ which refers to a certain squeeze wrestlers utilize to subtly draw attention to something within the performance. Fish said [h/t f4w online]:

“There’s different kinds of iggies, as crazy as that sounds. But the iggy I got in that moment was as if he was trying to get my attention.” “There was not a lot of time to think about this. So it was like do or don’t do, and I did, and what I did was kick out, knowing, okay, if this wasn’t what the intention was, pick me up and hit your move again, or whatever you want to do.”

The former ROH TV champion stated he approached Punk in his locker room after the match to see if there were any grievances. Bobby Fish mentioned that the former WWE champion stated how things were fine, but Fish got the sense that things were not, in fact, fine. Fish wrestled in AEW up until August 2022 when his contractual agreement came to an end with All Elite Wrestling.