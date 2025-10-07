Bobby Lashley Would Excel in Bare Knuckle, Says BKFC Champ

Bobby Lashley has teased an interest in competing for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and a BKFC champion he has some connectivity with has spoken on that. Jessica Borga is the combatant in question and she toiuched on this before her recent battle with Christine Ferea at BKFC 82 for the Queen of Violence championship.

Borga appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker ahead of that October 4th champ vs. champ clash with BKFC’s flyweight champ and top women’s pound for pound fighter. Bellator MMA was touched upon during the interview with the BKFC featherweight champion with both Lashley and Borga being alumni of the mixed martial arts promotion.

Borga took part in a WWE RAW appearance where she was featured as one of Lashley’s “ladies” circa 2021. Bobby Lashley and even David Feldman have referenced that there is some interest in him fighting for BKFC. When asked what she thinks Lashley’s aptitude for bare knuckle would be, considering his MMA resume previously, Borga said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah, definitely. I actually saw him I want to say the first Texas event that was just not long ago and I saw him sitting ringside. So I had an idea maybe that might be something he was interested in, but I think he would do great at it.”

