Injured AEW Star Reveals Role In Upcoming Steven Spielberg Movie

Brian Cage is recovering from double knee surgery—but that’s not slowing him down. The AEW star is also making a major leap into Hollywood with a role in an upcoming Steven Spielberg film.

Speaking to The Magic of Wrestling, Cage shared how Chavo Guerrero reached out with an opportunity to star in a wrestling-themed TV show. When that project stalled however, Guerrero put Cage’s name forward for a new movie and quickly caught the attention of producers.

“I get an email: ‘Hey, I just sat down and watched all your stuff with the director. He absolutely loves you. He thinks you’re perfect. He knows everything about you—your look, your charisma, your personality. He wants to offer you the role.’”

Cage was excited about the correspondence but had no clue who the director who thinks he is “perfect” actually was. When he reached out to find out, he learned that one of Hollywood’s biggest names is now a fan of his.

“I call the guy… and he goes, ‘Stephen said this, Stephen said that.’ And I go, ‘Stephen?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, the director. It’s Steven Spielberg.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, oh sh*t.’”

When asked if there was anyone he’d like to work with on the film, Cage didn’t hesitate to name his AEW tag partner, Lance Archer. The two reportedly filmed scenes together before Cage’s injury. The movie is currently slated for a June 2026 release, though that date may still shift.

In early 2025, it was reported that Cage had torn his quadriceps at an independent show, rendering him out of action for up to a year. While it’s unclear when he will be back, the wrestler continues to make waves in and out of the ring.





