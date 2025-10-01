Britt Baker Thanks Fans After Missing Hometown AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker is showing love to her fans as questions continue to grow around her absence from AEW programming. The September 24, episode of AEW Dynamite was in Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, but the DMD was not featured on the show.

Baker took to X to thank the fans who continue to show her support every day. While acknowledging that social media can be filled with “trolls,” she wanted to highlight the real fans who always have her back.

We’re always so quick to burn the trolls on this app, but never quick enough to appreciate the true fans who show love every day. Thank you ?? — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 30, 2025

Once the top star of AEW’s women’s division, Baker has seen her presence fade in recent years. Her last match came in November 2024 on Dynamite, capping off a year in which she wrestled only five times. That’s a sharp decline from her most active year in 2021, when she competed in 30 matches for AEW.

While Baker hasn’t been active, her days in the ring are not over. In August, Baker made clear she’s not retired, despite not competing for close to a year. The previous month, Tony Khan said he likes Britt a lot and they’ve never had any talks about her leaving AEW. Khan explained that TV time is limited, and Baker would be used when the time is right.

Months later, that time still hasn’t come. For now, though, Baker is keeping the focus on the positives—and on the fans who continue to stand by her.