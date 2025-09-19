Tony Khan Addresses Brody King’s ‘Abolish ICE’ T-Shirt

AEW’s Brody King sparked significant discussion earlier this year when he wore an “Abolish ICE” shirt at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The shirt and its message quickly drew attention not only in wrestling circles but also in mainstream media, with major outlets such as TMZ, CNN, and Fox News covering the story.

During the AEW All Out media call, Jonathan Ore of CBC asked Tony Khan about how AEW differs from WWE, a company known for its ties to former President Donald Trump. Khan emphasized that AEW is a place where wrestlers are encouraged to be their authentic selves.

“It’s really important to note that the wrestlers in AEW are presented very much so as their authentic selves. In the case of Brody King and Hangman Page, that’s who those guys are. That’s them being themselves,” Khan explained.

He went on to reflect on how professional wrestling brings together people from diverse backgrounds. However, Khan clarified that King’s role in AEW isn’t defined by political views. Instead, he stressed that King and Page are part of the company “because they are awesome wrestlers.”

Any backlash King may have faced for expressing his views on AEW programming hasn’t slowed his momentum. He is a former Trios Champion and currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Bandido.

As for as Khan is concerned, King will continue to be his authentic self for as long as he is part of AEW. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates on Brody King.