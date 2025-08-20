Bryan Danielson Confirmed For AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Role

Bryan Danielson will be a part of the festivities surrounding AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025, though fans shouldn’t expect him in action. AEW has confirmed that Danielson will be one of the hosts of the show’s Zero Hour kick-off event. The former AEW World Champion will host alongside Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City.

Bryan’s appearance comes amid ongoing speculation about his in-ring future. Danielson has not competed in close to a year since his lost to Jon Moxley at October 2024’s WrestleDream. While Danielson made a return at All In: Texas, he has been open about the possibility that his career may be over.

Danielson has a unique history with Forbidden Door, including being pulled from the inaugural event in 2022 due to an injury. An injury suffered at Forbidden Door in 2023 would force Bryan to miss months of in-ring action. The 2024 show saw Danielson defeat Shingo Takagi in a Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round match.

Whether he’s competing or not, Bryan Danielson continues to prove popular among wrestling fans. Stay tuned for the latest from this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.