Bryan Danielson Names The Most Overrated AEW Wrestler

Bryan Danielson has named one AEW star he thinks is overrated.

The former AEW World Champion recently had an interview with UNSCRIPTED by Josh Mansour. He talked about things such as the recent Raja Jackson incident, becoming a full-time commentator for AEW and more.

When asked who he thinks is the most overrated wrestler of current times, Bryan quickly named MJF. When asked about the lack of hesitation on his part in naming the Salt of the Earth, Danielson explained why the choice is very easy for him:

“It’s easy to say because I can say it in a way that is in story because he’s the most hated person in AEW. Then, I can get him, if he hears this, to question, ‘Does Bryan actually think that about me?’ Which is a double win for me.”

Bryan Danielson has previously worked with MJF on a program when the latter was the AEW Champion. The American Dragon challenged the then-champion in a 60 Minute Iron Man match at Revolution 2023, but he ended up losing the bout.

MJF is scheduled to face Mark Briscoe in a Tables ‘n’ Tacks match at All Out today. Bryan who retired from full time competition last year, is not expected to wrestle at the PPV.