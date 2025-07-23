Bryan Danielson Reflects on Painful, Emotional AEW WrestleDream Finale

Bryan Danielson expressed concerns about wrestling his final AEW match due to severe neck issues. During an interview with Sun Sport News, he shared the emotional experience of his last match against Jon Moxley in Tacoma, where his career began as a spectator.

“That was a match that I really enjoyed. I think the last match that I had—which was in AEW against Jon Moxley in Tacoma, Washington—was incredibly special, because that’s the building where I saw my first-ever wrestling match. The main event that night was The Ultimate Warrior versus Rick Rude.”

The match was attended by his family and friends, providing a heartfelt farewell. Despite the immense pain, Danielson found gratitude and relief in concluding his wrestling chapter. At the time of WrestleDream, Danielson was ready to walk away from the ring for good.

“I was ready to be done. At that point, my neck had been really bad for six-plus months, causing me tremendous pain. I wasn’t sure I could do what I was being asked to do in the match.”

Danielson’s health issues were no secret heading into the Moxley match. While fans were well aware that Bryan’s time in the ring was winding up, only a select few were aware that Bryan believed he was done.

“My mom was in the front row. We knew it was going to be my last match. And as I’m getting choked unconscious, I see my mom in the front row and just mouth to her, ‘I love you.’ This whole career that I’ve had—it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family. And the fact that my mom got to be there for that moment is really, really cool.”

Bryan Danielson has dedicated much of his life to pro wrestling. While some would believe that this end was a sad moment for him, the former AEW World Champion made clear this isn’t the case.

“The emotion of knowing, ‘Okay, this is the end of this chapter of my life’—and not feeling sad about it, but happy. Happy that I got to experience all of it, and honestly, almost relieved that it was over… because I was in so much pain.”

Though he returned at AEW All In: Texas, he clarified it wasn’t as a full-time wrestler, leaving his future in the ring uncertain. For now, fans remain on the edge of their seats at what’s to come for Danielson.