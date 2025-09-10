Bryan Danielson on Embracing Commentary and the Spirit of AEW

Wrestling legend and AEW commentator Bryan Danielson recently sat down with Pario Magazine host Jamie Apps to discuss his surprising transition to the commentary booth and his philosophy on making an impact in every role. Danielson revealed that his new position as AEW commentator came as unexpectedly for him as it did for fans.

“I found out the same way everybody else found out… they sent me the tweet Tony Khan sent out and I was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Yep. I guess so.’”

Starting this Wednesday,@bryandanielson The American Dragon will join the

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

commentary team full-time!



Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night,

+

See you on@TNTdrama And/or HBO Max

8pm ET/7pm CT

For Saturday Night #AEWCollision

TONIGHT!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 6, 2025

A New Challenge

Despite the abrupt announcement, Danielson is approaching the new challenge with the earnest work ethic that has defined his celebrated career.

“My philosophy from a commentary standpoint is to do whatever I can to help move the story along, to help things seem more important… try to make sense out of the fun, right?… But to be honest, I’m going to have to develop a stronger philosophy of commentary. Anything I do, I try to do my very best. I worked at McDonald’s when I was 15 and I literally aspired to be the best burger flipper while I was doing it. Now if I’m going to be on commentary full-time…I want to be the best that I can be to help make the show as good as I can make it.”

Why Bryan Danielson Avoids Social Media

Ever humble and focused on the big picture, Danielson closed the conversation by encouraging fans to focus on AEW rather than his own social media.

“I have no need for people to follow me as an individual. If you’d like to follow AEW, search AEW on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube—the AEW YouTube channel is putting up all these tremendous matches… if you haven’t seen AEW before, check it out, there’s going to be something incredible that’ll blow your mind.”

Fans can catch Bryan Danielson on commentary for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.