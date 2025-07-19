Bryan Danielson Reveals WWE Legal Pressure Over ‘Yes’ Chant Usage in AEW

Former WWE champion Bryan Danielson revealed that WWE recently contacted him with what he described as veiled legal threats over his use of the iconic “Yes” chant gesture during his AEW appearances, highlighting the ongoing intellectual property battles between wrestling’s biggest promotions.

During a Starrcast panel before AEW All In Texas, Danielson disclosed receiving a message from WWE regarding his continued use of the arm-raising gesture that became synonymous with his character during his 12-year WWE tenure.

“I just got a text message yesterday. I wouldn’t say threatening legal action, but like hey, you know,” Danielson said, trailing off as the implications became clear to the audience.

The wrestling legend appeared frustrated by the situation, questioning the fundamental nature of the claim.

“Am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? Right. And you know, and I when I do it, nobody notices. But I never say yes when I do it. I always just do this and the people. So am I not allowed? Am I not allowed to do that?” he asked, demonstrating the gesture that has become second nature to wrestling fans worldwide.

Despite the apparent legal pressure, Danielson maintained his characteristic diplomatic approach when discussing WWE.

“You know, like you hate like I’m not somebody who tends to criticize people, right? Like everybody has their different values. And they are they have their own values. They’re just different from mine and that’s fine,” he explained, though his tone suggested underlying frustration with the corporate approach to fan-created content.

The revelation exposes the complex legal landscape wrestlers face when moving between promotions, particularly regarding fan-created movements that became corporate assets.

The “Yes” chant originated organically from fan reactions to Danielson’s work but evolved into one of WWE’s most recognizable audience participation moments during his championship runs.

While Danielson noted that he’s “kind of at a point where I don’t think you know maybe I don’t care about” the legal implications, the incident reveals ongoing tension between WWE and AEW over talent and associated intellectual property, potentially setting precedent for future wrestler mobility between major promotions.