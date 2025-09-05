Bryan Danielson Has Completed His Wrestling Bucket List

Questions remain over Bryan Danielson’s future in the ring, and there’s practically nothing that could allure the former World Champion back into the squared circle. Speaking with SENQ 693, Bryan made clear there’s “not a single thing” on his bucket list. Instead, the American Dragon, who will mark one-year since his most recent match next month, has achieved all he has done.

While Bryan has nothing left to accomplish in wrestling, he made clear that the industry “is something that I still love to this day.” Bryan recalled a recent interviewer asking him about a potential acting future post-wrestling, an idea Bryan quickly shot down. Instead, Bryan intends to spend his time reading and watching wrestling, as well as showing younger stars things they can learn from the past.

Bryan’s most recent match was at AEW WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Champion to former ally Jon Moxley. Bryan has stated multiple times that he isn’t sure if his return to the ring will ever happen. Though he got physical at AEW All In: Texas in a match that saw Moxley’s reign end, questions continue to loom over his future.

Whatever comes next, Bryan remains an active part of shaping AEW, even if he’s not active in the ring on TV. For now, Danielson is satisfied with his career, a tenure most wrestlers could only dream of.